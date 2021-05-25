MIB Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $775.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $733,213.92 and approximately $775.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00039798 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00037446 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000168 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 413,271,963 coins and its circulating supply is 135,970,035 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

