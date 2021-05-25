MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Lowered to $540.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $700.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a market outperform rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $400.00.

MSTR opened at $472.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $621.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $113.55 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 1.40.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,824.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

