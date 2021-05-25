Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Up 5.2%

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.59 and last traded at $85.09. 7,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 110,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 64,495 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

