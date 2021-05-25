Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MIME. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. Mimecast has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $59.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 106.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,486,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 960,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,802,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at $719,426.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,382,170. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

