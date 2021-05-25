Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) Insider Purchases £17,500 in Stock

Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) insider Henry Turcan acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,863.86).

LON MMX opened at GBX 7.30 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.41. The company has a market cap of £63.91 million and a P/E ratio of 24.33. Minds + Machines Group Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 3.23 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.38 ($0.11).

Minds + Machines Group Company Profile

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

