Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

NASDAQ:AVO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,840. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.18.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $6,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard purchased 11,200 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 79,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after buying an additional 536,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

