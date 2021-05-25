Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Shares of MG opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.03 million, a P/E ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.90 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

