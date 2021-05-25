Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 37,785 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 480.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,471 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Baker Hughes by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,203 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of -96.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.97.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

