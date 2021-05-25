Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.88 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDK opened at $166.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $116.78 and a 52-week high of $168.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.76 and its 200-day moving average is $155.03.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.