Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $5,157,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,047,348 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

