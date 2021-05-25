Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 8,773.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STE opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.80.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,121 shares of company stock worth $1,026,073. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

