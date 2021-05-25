MonaCoin Trading 9.9% Lower This Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 35% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00006013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $150.33 million and approximately $60.72 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,035.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.64 or 0.06876890 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $701.93 or 0.01845484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.61 or 0.00464340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.85 or 0.00204679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.72 or 0.00632884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.00453601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00369065 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

