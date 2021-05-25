Morgan Stanley Trims Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Target Price to $58.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.78.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. Exelon has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Exelon by 4.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

