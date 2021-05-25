Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.35

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.35 and traded as high as C$33.92. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$33.73, with a volume of 113,751 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSI shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Morneau Shepell to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Morneau Shepell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$249.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morneau Shepell Inc. will post 1.0145148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.07%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

