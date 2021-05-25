M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $184,236,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,638.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after buying an additional 2,201,337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 957.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after buying an additional 1,149,475 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 687.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after acquiring an additional 851,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Trimble by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after acquiring an additional 702,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,620 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

