National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.890-1.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. 967,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,776. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.87%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

