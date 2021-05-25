Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,885 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,699 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,220,000 after purchasing an additional 172,525 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,870,000 after purchasing an additional 109,295 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 328,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,231,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE PB opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

