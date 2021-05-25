Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of NuVasive worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in NuVasive by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NUVA stock opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

NUVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Truist raised their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.