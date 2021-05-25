Navalign LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.48. 4,768,841 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14.

