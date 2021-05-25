Navalign LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.48. 4,768,841 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit