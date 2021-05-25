Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,980,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,240,000 after buying an additional 244,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000,000 after purchasing an additional 77,676 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Navistar International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,131,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,869,000 after purchasing an additional 67,718 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth $123,574,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth $108,447,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NAV remained flat at $$44.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.87. Navistar International has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Navistar International will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

