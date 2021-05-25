Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report $279.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $312.33 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $302.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.59. The stock had a trading volume of 733,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,750. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

