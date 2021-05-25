Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.00

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Newtek Business Services from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

