Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.00

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Newtek Business Services from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit