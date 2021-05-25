NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Bought by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 413,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 55,435 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 770,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,085. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 40.43, a current ratio of 40.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

