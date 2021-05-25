NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.55 million.

Shares of NYSE NEX traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,382. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $963.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.44.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.