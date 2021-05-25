NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,544 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after acquiring an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.30. 111,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,349,680. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.76. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.44 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

