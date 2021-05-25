Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.07% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

