Ninety One North America Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 324,976 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,616 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $10.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

KGC opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

