Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 38.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,761,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094,623 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $103,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $65.63.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

