Ninety One UK Ltd Invests $49.92 Million in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 262,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,923,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of STERIS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.22 and a 200-day moving average of $191.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.55. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.80.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

