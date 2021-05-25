Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 102,712 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,712 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.22% of Ternium worth $95,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

TX stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.54. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 69.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

