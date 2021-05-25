Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 102,712 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,712 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.22% of Ternium worth $95,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at $19,217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ternium by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after acquiring an additional 359,926 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 347,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ternium by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 303,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TX stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

