Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 258,461 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,461 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.45% of Lincoln National worth $53,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.72. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

