Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 44,697 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,697 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $110,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $284.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.27. The company has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $194.83 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

