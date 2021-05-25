Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,987 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $79,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in CME Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in CME Group by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 440,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,994,000 after buying an additional 150,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in CME Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME opened at $217.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.74 and a 200 day moving average of $193.28. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $219.72.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $8,021,500 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.