Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 177,665 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 427,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177,665 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $48,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 52.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,672,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,883,000 after acquiring an additional 408,670 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.73.

SPG stock opened at $124.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $128.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

