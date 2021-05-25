Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 4,764 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.92. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

