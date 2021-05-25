Niobium Coin (NBC) Reaches Market Cap of $250,950.29

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $250,950.29 and approximately $4.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00065939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.37 or 0.00894296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.55 or 0.09314935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.