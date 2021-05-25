Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $12.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Nordson has a 1 year low of $174.59 and a 1 year high of $223.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.53.

Get Nordson alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.