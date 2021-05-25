NORMA Group (NOEJ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

  • 5/20/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/12/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/6/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/5/2021 – NORMA Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 5/5/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/5/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/23/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/22/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/19/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/14/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/30/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NOEJ stock traded up €0.78 ($0.92) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €46.04 ($54.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group SE has a fifty-two week low of €22.04 ($25.93) and a fifty-two week high of €47.98 ($56.45). The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.70.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

