Northstar Group Inc. Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 102,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,730,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $228.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.