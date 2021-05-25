Northstar Group Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $89.29. The stock had a trading volume of 231,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,332. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average of $73.51. The stock has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.