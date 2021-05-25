Northstar Group Inc. Has $576,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 54.0% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 19,280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $505.01. 42,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $499.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.43. The company has a market cap of $241.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.44 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

