Northstar Group Inc. Purchases 52 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.07. The stock had a trading volume of 150,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $123.09 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

