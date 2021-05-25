Northstar Group Inc. Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,958,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.69. The stock had a trading volume of 180,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,969. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,747 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.