Northstar Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,494. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

