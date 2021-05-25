Northstar Group Inc. Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 249,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1,642.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

AT&T stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.33. 1,084,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,068,961. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $209.42 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

