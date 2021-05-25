NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.06 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NLOK stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.24. 322,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,814. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $27.55.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit