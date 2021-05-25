NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.06 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.24. 322,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,814. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $27.55.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.