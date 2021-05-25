Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Lookers (LON:LOOK)

Lookers (LON:LOOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lookers from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

LOOK stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 69 ($0.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Lookers has a twelve month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.37 ($0.96). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £269.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

