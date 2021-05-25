Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to announce $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. Nutrien posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Shares of NTR opened at $61.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 7.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,155,000 after acquiring an additional 723,945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,003,000 after acquiring an additional 237,367 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Nutrien by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,191 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Nutrien by 34.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,063 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,740 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

