Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires New Shares in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 329,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,442,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. 24,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -48.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

